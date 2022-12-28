Kashmiri students allege attacks in AMU

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The Jammu & Kashmir students association (JKSA) in Aligarh has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a 'time-bound inquiry' into the repeated attacks against Kashmiri students to ascertain "facts and nefarious designs" behind the harassment.

Nasir Khuehami, convenor of JKSA, said, "The AMU administration needs to initiate criminal proceedings against those who are indulging in targeted harassment of Kashmiri students."