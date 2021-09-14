KASHMIRI STUDENT’S DEATH| Suicide note recovered: Punjab Police

Srinagar: The Punjab Police Tuesday said that the 20-year-old Umar Ahad Dev, the Kashmiri student studying in Punjab had committed suicide.

It said that Umar, son of Abdul Ahad Dev of Chewdara Beerwah, Budgam, a 3rd semester student pursuing B.Sc. Radiology was in depression and had committed suicide.

Raven Thakral, Media Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister tweeted, “Just been informed by @DGPPunjabPolice that Umar Ahad was in depression and he left behind a suicide note. His brother Shaukat, a J&K Police constable, has reached FGS. Postmortem being conducted and his family is satisfied with the investigations,” Raveen Thukral tweeted.

Umar’s body was found hanging from a solar panel installed on the terrace of a hostel at RIMT University, Mandi Gobindgarh.

Officials at the university said it was a case of suicide.

However, his roommates believed otherwise.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Fatehgarh Sahib, Manjeet Singh had said that Police recovered a suicide note from the student’s pocket in which he had mentioned that no one should be held responsible and harassed for his death.