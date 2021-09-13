Kashmiri student’s mysterious death| J&K Police takes up matter with Punjab Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday took up the matter of mysterious death of a student of Budgam with their counterparts in Punjab.

“We have taken up the matter with the respective police station of Punjab,” a senior Police official from Budgam said.

He said that the Punjab Police has started inquest proceedings.

“They have assured us of a probe in the minimum possible time,” he said.

Umar Ahad Dev, 20, son of Abdul Ahad Dev of Chewdara Beerwah, Budgam, a 3rd semester student pursuing B.Sc. Radiology was found hanging from a solar plant on the terrace of the college hostel.

The family members of the student said that they received information that he was found hanging from a solar plant atop the terrace of the hostel of the college - RIMT University at Ludhiana Road, Gobind Gand Mandi, Punjab.