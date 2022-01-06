Kashmiri students of Aryans bag gold medals

Srinagar: In the recently released merit list of IKGPTU, Jalandhar, the Students of Aryans College of Engineering, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh have brought laurels to their institution by bagging two gold medals and securing four positions in the merit list, the press note said.
It added that as per university merit list the gold medal and first position was bagged bySameer Javaid from B Tech Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) from 2014-2018 batch securing 84.92 percent marks while another gold medal and 1st position was bagged by. Amandeep Singh from B.Tech EEE, LEET (2014-2017 batch) and secured 82.26 percent marks.
The 2nd and 4th positions were bagged by Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah securing 84.58 percent marks and Shahid Ul Islam securing 83.52 percent marks respectively from B Tech Civil Engineering (2012-2016 batch).
Dr J K Saini, Diector, Aryans College of Engineering congratulated the students and faculty for the continuous efforts and hard work done. He said that the passion and commitment of all teachers to their role as educators is the primary reason for the outstanding academic performance of the college over the years.