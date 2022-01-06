Kashmiri students of Aryans bag gold medals

Srinagar: In the recently released merit list of IKGPTU, Jalandhar, the Students of Aryans College of Engineering, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh have brought laurels to their institution by bagging two gold medals and securing four positions in the merit list, the press note said.

It added that as per university merit list the gold medal and first position was bagged bySameer Javaid from B Tech Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) from 2014-2018 batch securing 84.92 percent marks while another gold medal and 1st position was bagged by. Amandeep Singh from B.Tech EEE, LEET (2014-2017 batch) and secured 82.26 percent marks.