Kashmiri youth’s death in Punjab| Society of Indian Radiographers demands probe

Srinagar: The Society of Indian Radiographers Kashmir chapter Monday demanded a probe into the mysterious death of a Kashmiri Student at RIMT University in Fatehgarh Sahab in Punjab.

In a statement issued here, General Secretary of the society, Rauf Laigroo expressed grief over the incident and demanded a time-bound probe.

He appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab to direct the investigating agency to come up with facts that led to the death of the student.

The society also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family of the deceased.

The 20-year-old Kashmiri student Umar Ahad Dev studying in Punjab in mysterious circumstances and his body was found hanging from a solar panel installed on the terrace of a hostel at RIMT University.