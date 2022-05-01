Kashmiri youths travelling to Pakistan on valid visas sneak back in with terrorists; 17 killed so far

Recently, the University Grants Commission and the All Indian Council for Technical Education, the higher and technical education regulators of the country, had issued a statement, advising students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education.

"Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college/educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan," the UGC and the AICTE had said in a joint statement.

The reason, the officials said, was that these youths were brainwashed across the border and some of them were imparted with arms training or used for money laundering.