Kashmir’s ‘Coded Poet’: 60-year-old Sufi creates unique language to preserve inspiring poetry

Bandipora: In the quiet and scenic district of Bandipora in northern Kashmir, a 60-year-old Sufi poet has carved out a unique niche in the world of literature. Zarifa Jan, also known as the ‘Coded Poet of Kashmir’, has written over three hundred poems in a language that is incomprehensible to anyone else in the world except her.

According to her, she has created her own coded language to preserve her poetry, a skill that has been bestowed upon her by God. Despite never having attended school, Zarifa Jan’s talent for writing poetry is undeniable. Her poems and other poetic words are beloved by people, not just for the emotions they evoke, but also for the unique script in which she writes. She said that her written words are almost a form of art in themselves, with hardly any experts in the world who can read or understand her language.

Zarifa said that her daughter helps her preserve her words, and she attends mushairas and literary gatherings with her notes to present her poetry. For Zarifa Jan, writing in her own language is essential, as her physical weaknesses and short memory mean that she has to preserve her speech in a specific way. Whenever a verse comes to her mind, she takes a pen in her hand and saves her words by making specific marks and shapes on a blank paper,” she said.