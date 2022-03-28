Kashmir's first ecological entrepreneurship festival held

Srinagar: Kashmir's first ecological entrepreneurship festival was held at Sagg Eco Village Ganderbal.
The festival was held on March 27, and is the first-of-its-kind festival on ecological entrepreneurship.
Sagg Eco Village is the first and only eco village in Kashmir.
Mool Sustainability Research & Training Center in collaboration with Next Mile Co, a Mumbai-based sustainable business consulting firm co-hosted the event.
The Kashmir Festival brought together a set of diverse panel members, Abdul Rashid Chadinoo (Managing Partner, Aarafh Foods & Spices), Insha Mir (Founder, EcoKash), Tawfeeq Yousuf (Founder, Bee Tech Kashmir), Dr. Maleeha Gul (Dept. of Management Studies, University of Kashmir), Zitin Munshi (Founder, Next Mile Co.) with participating moderator Fayaz Ahmad Dar (Founder, Sagg Eco Village).