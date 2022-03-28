Kashmir's first ecological entrepreneurship festival held

Srinagar: Kashmir's first ecological entrepreneurship festival was held at Sagg Eco Village Ganderbal.

The festival was held on March 27, and is the first-of-its-kind festival on ecological entrepreneurship.

Sagg Eco Village is the first and only eco village in Kashmir.

Mool Sustainability Research & Training Center in collaboration with Next Mile Co, a Mumbai-based sustainable business consulting firm co-hosted the event.