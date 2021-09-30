KEI announces scholarship drive for students

"Among the selected candidates, 150 students will get free coaching for NEET/JEE, 175 in class 11, 150 in class 12, 25 each for Class 9 and class 10. The selection will be done through a series of district wise scholarship tests. Dates for the same will be announced separately along with venues," Kar said. He also said that of these seats 15 percent will be reserved for Economically Weaker sections (EWS) through scholarship tests.

“There will be proportional quota for girls, which shall be determined by number of appearing candidates," the management said. The management of the institute appealed the media to join hands with KIE in this social initiative. “With the help of media we want that this message reaches to one and all and so that our student community gets benefited,” they said.

The KIE management also said that, the Institute has also planned for disruption free continuation of teaching of students in case of another lockdown. They said the Institute has built a robust digital platform to help students and educational institutes.