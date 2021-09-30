KEI announces scholarship drive for students

Srinagar: Kashmir Institute of Excellence (KIE) today announced a first of its kind mega scholarship drive to help students in their studies.
KIE management in a press conference here said that with the Institute’s top of the line coaching and teaching methodology, they will make sure that the programme helps students from marginalized families.
Khursheed Alam Kar, Chairman KIE said that In this regard KIE will conduct a valley wide scholarship test to select 525 students for various classes and competitive examinations.
"Among the selected candidates, 150 students will get free coaching for NEET/JEE, 175 in class 11, 150 in class 12, 25 each for Class 9 and class 10. The selection will be done through a series of district wise scholarship tests. Dates for the same will be announced separately along with venues," Kar said. He also said that of these seats 15 percent will be reserved for Economically Weaker sections (EWS) through scholarship tests.
“There will be proportional quota for girls, which shall be determined by number of appearing candidates," the management said. The management of the institute appealed the media to join hands with KIE in this social initiative. “With the help of media we want that this message reaches to one and all and so that our student community gets benefited,” they said.
The KIE management also said that, the Institute has also planned for disruption free continuation of teaching of students in case of another lockdown. They said the Institute has built a robust digital platform to help students and educational institutes.
“In case of any further lockdown digital platform of KIE shall be used. All our programmes are in sync with new education policy,” they added. G N Var President Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) who was also present on the occasion welcomed the initiative taken by KIE to offer free coaching to students. He said KIE has taken a lead in fulfilling its social responsibility. He also appealed other coaching institutes to follow the suit and provide scholarships to deserving candidates, so that the quality education reaches to majority of students.
The management further said that the Main Campus of KIE has been shifted from Parraypora chowk to Chinar Colony Parraypora, however the office is functional in the Campus – 3 Main chowk Parraypora. A Rajbagh branch is coming up shortly. The KEI management also ruled out any merger with other coaching centers. They said that the news in media about the merger is not true.