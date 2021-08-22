Key administrative posts vacant in Kupwara, people suffer

The key posts including Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara (ADC) and Additional District Development Commissioner Kupwara (ADDC) have remained vacant since the retirement of the former officer who retired on 31 July.

Prior to his retirement, the officer had been holding both the charges of ADC and ADDC Kupwara and since his retirement.

Other vacant posts include General Manager DIC, Programme Officer ICDS, Chief Executive Officer Lolab Bangus Drangyari Development Authority, and District Social Welfare Officer.

A senior officer at district headquarters said that several posts of Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Block Development Officers (BDO) and many others continue to be vacant across the district for a long time.

He said that several Tehsildars and Block Development Officers had been given additional charges of other areas which is hampering the smooth functioning of the administration.

He said that Tehsildar Kralpora had been holding additional charge of Keran where Tehsildar’s post continues to be vacant since long.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that he had taken up the issue with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole for early filling of the posts.

“We are sure that the vacant posts will be filled in a week’s time,” he said.