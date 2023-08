Anantnag: A significant meeting focusing on Tuberculosis (TB) co-morbidity was today convened under the chairmanship Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Wani here.

The meeting discusses key aspects of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP).

District Tuberculosis Officer Anantnag and Kulgam, Dr. Syed Faheem through a PowerPoint presentation provided insights into the program's performance and various ongoing initiatives related to the NTEP.