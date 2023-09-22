Khag-Aripathan road remains in state of disrepair even after 7 years

Srinagar: The residents of Khag and Aripathan in Budgam district are facing a tough time as the Khag-Aripanthan road lies in dilapidated condition.

In 2016, the Roads and Buildings department decided to widen and macadamise the stretch under the Central Roads Fund Program but they haven’t been able to complete the project even after seven years.

Despite being a gateway to the renowned Tosamaidan, the Khag-Aripanthan road lies in battered condition and is taking a heavy toll on people.