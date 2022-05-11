Khalid Jahangir takes over as DC Kupwara

Kupwara: Khalid Jahangir Wednesday assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner Kupwara.
An order to this effect was issued last week.
Khalid Jahangir has assumed the office as Deputy Commissioner for the second time, relieving Imam-ud-Din who has been transferred and posted as Director Rural Development Department Kashmir.
Jahangir, a 1999-batch KAS officer, has been previously serving as Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB).
He was received by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Ghulam Nabi Bhat and other senior officers.
Soon after assuming charge as Deputy Commissioner, he held a meeting with the officers and impressed upon them to work with much enthusiasm.
He sought cooperation from officers to mitigate the sufferings of general public.