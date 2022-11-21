Khatana urges Forest deptt to implement FRA; not to harass tribals

Jammu: MP Rajya Sabha Gulam Ali Khatana on Monday directed the Forest department to implement the Forest Rights Act in right earnest and not unnecessarily harass the tribals in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

In a statement issued to the press, he said, “Tribals in J&K are the most peaceful and nationalist people and the department should take them into confidence before launching any drive.”

Khatana was addressing a joint meeting of the Forest department headed by Principal Chief Conservator Forest Dr Mohit Gera and the representatives of tribal community. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Forest Rights Act provided constitutional guarantees to the forest dwellers, use of forest produce, basic amenities without infringing upon the biodiversity of the forests. He said, “Tribals have been living in these forest areas for hundreds of years and have never harmed the ecological balance.”