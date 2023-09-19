Khidmat Centre operators protest, demand job policy

Srinagar: Scores of Khidmat Centre operators held a protest in Srinagar, demanding proper job policy for them.
These Khidmat Center workers from various districts of Kashmir said that they had been protesting for the last week, but no one was paying heed to their demands.
These aggrieved operators assembled at Press Colony on Tuesday, demanding job policy.
They said that they have been working in J&K Bank-led Khidmat centers for years, and they are still awaiting a proper job policy.
“Although we have been protesting for a week now, in the real sense we have been suffering and demanding our due rights for over a decade. We were promised a proper job policy but nothing is being done,” said an aggrieved operator.
The aggrieved operators said that they met various government officials and were promised a proper rehabilitation policy.
However, they said that the promises were never fulfilled.
“Instead of resolving our issues, authorities are recruiting new people for new Khidmat centers. Around 1200 Khidmat center workers are already on roads, and now these policies will make it worse,” said another aggrieved operator.
He said that in 2021, the government issued an order on rehabilitation policy, which was not implemented.
“Many of us saw a future in it and switched jobs. We were told that we would earn while helping people and were promised a job policy. Instead of fulfilling the promises, we are forced to hit roads. Most of us are above the maximum age for applying for jobs. In such conditions, where are we supposed to go? We want proper job policy and a roadmap where we will earn our livelihood without any issues,” an aggrieved operator said.
The Khidmat Centre operators said that despite their tireless work, their welfare was not considered.