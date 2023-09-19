Khidmat Centre operators protest, demand job policy

Srinagar: Scores of Khidmat Centre operators held a protest in Srinagar, demanding proper job policy for them.

These Khidmat Center workers from various districts of Kashmir said that they had been protesting for the last week, but no one was paying heed to their demands.

These aggrieved operators assembled at Press Colony on Tuesday, demanding job policy.

They said that they have been working in J&K Bank-led Khidmat centers for years, and they are still awaiting a proper job policy.