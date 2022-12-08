Khurshid Ganai sounds alarm about climate change impact in Kashmir

Srinagar: Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, former IAS officer and former Advisor to the Governor, J&K, warned of warmer summers, mild winters and shifting weather conditions in Kashmir due to relentless environmental degradation in Kashmir, particularly during the last 50 to 60 years and impact of global warming.

Ganai was delivering lecture to the students of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora on the threat of global warming and climate change. Ganai stated that most countries were lagging behind in fulfilling their targets under the nationally determined contributions ( NDCs) prepared by them under the UNFCCC's COP agreements. He said that afforestation and restoration of the degraded forests was the most doable mitigation activity for reduction of green house gases in the atmosphere.”But unfortunately this was not being given requisite attention,” he said.

He said it was for the department of forests and environment in J&K to take quick action in this regard and exercise maximum caution and care while granting permissions for felling of forest trees and conversion of forest areas for non- forestry purposes. He said that the aim of REDD+ scheme was to restore the forest cover as forests were the best means of carbon storage and sequestration.