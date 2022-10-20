Kids festival inaugurated at Town Hall Shopian

Shopian: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole today inaugurated a Kids festival at Town Hall Shopian in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya and SSP, Shopian, Tanushree,
The Festival was organised by Jadooz India Ltd. On the occasion, a live interaction was delivered to the Table Tennis players by Justice (Retd.) Gita Mittal Chairperson, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).
In her virtual interaction, Mittal besides appreciating the breathtaking Scenery of Shopian ,said Youth of the Valley are gifted with great talent which needs to be channelized through career counseling and engaging youth in career productive activities.
She while emphasizing on Cinema added productive activities will bring a new energy which will pave a way and give fillip for great arts and literary tradition of the valley.