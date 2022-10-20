Kids festival inaugurated at Town Hall Shopian

Shopian: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole today inaugurated a Kids festival at Town Hall Shopian in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya and SSP, Shopian, Tanushree,

The Festival was organised by Jadooz India Ltd. On the occasion, a live interaction was delivered to the Table Tennis players by Justice (Retd.) Gita Mittal Chairperson, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).