Killing of school teachers tragic: Tarigami

Srinagar: CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Thursday said that the killing of two school teachers in Srinagar, less than 48 hours after three civilians were gunned down in separate incidents, was unfortunate and tragic and said that such incidents had no place in a civilised society.

Such brutal killings are harmful for the society and can’t be justified under any circumstances. It is the responsibility of the whole society, including political, social, religious and other organisations, to come forward and condemn such barbaric incidents in one voice. Spilling the blood of innocents is not acceptable to us.

The spree of latest killings has shocked the Kashmiri society. Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs are part and parcel of the local shared history, and cultural ethos. Protecting the pluralistic visage of J&K must be the top agenda of every Kashmiri.