Killing of teachers ghastly, mindless: Congress

Srinagar: Congress on Thursday strongly condemned the ghastly act of killing of school teachers at Eidgah in Srinagar.

A statement of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) issued here said that expressing disappointment over the killing of school teachers, Congress described the incident as shameful, unfortunate and most condemnable act.

“The killing of school teachers is a disturbing and mindless act on the part of killers,” the statement said.

Congress expressed anguish over the loss of lives and urged the government to ascertain the identity of killers for giving exemplary punishment to them.

It also conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with them.