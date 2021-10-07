Killings a conspiracy: APSCC

Srinagar: All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina Thursday said that the killings of two teachers was a part of a conspiracy hatched to create a wedge among the majority and minority communities living in Kashmir.

Condemning the killing of two teachers Surinder Kour and Deepak Chand at Eidgah in Srinagar, an APSCC statement issued here quoted Raina as saying that people should be vigilant about the elements who want to exploit the situation for their own ulterior political motives.

He asked the Sikh youth who were working in different government departments to boycott their duties and sit at their homes as long as their security was not ensured by the government. Raina asked the members of the majority Muslim community to intervene and secure the lives of the minority community members.