Kisan Sampark Abhiyan programme held in Bandipora

Bandipora: A Kisan Sampark Abhiyan programme was held in Bandipora on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, Ali Afsar Khan attended the programme held at Brar in Bandipora.

The programme was organised by the Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture, in collaboration with the Lead Bank Bandipora and witnessed the participation of several farmers, agricultural experts, and local officials.