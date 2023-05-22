Kisan Sampark Abhiyan programme held in Bandipora

Bandipora: A Kisan Sampark Abhiyan programme was held in Bandipora on Tuesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, Ali Afsar Khan attended the programme held at Brar in Bandipora.
The programme was organised by the Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture, in collaboration with the Lead Bank Bandipora and witnessed the participation of several farmers, agricultural experts, and local officials.
The programme focused on raising awareness among farmers about various government schemes, initiatives, and technological advancements in the agricultural and horticultural sectors.
Addressing the gathering, the ADDC emphasized the government’s commitment to uplifting the agricultural community and ensuring their socio-economic welfare. He highlighted the significance of adopting modern agricultural techniques, including the use of organic fertilizers, advanced irrigation methods, and high-yielding crop varieties.
The Kishan Sampark Abhiyan programme also featured interactive sessions, where farmers had the opportunity to seek guidance from experts and clarify their doubts related to agriculture and horticulture.