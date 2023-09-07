Kisan Tehreek concerned about drought like situation in Bandipora

Srinagar : Expressing serious concern over the drought situation facing areas like Quil, Muqam, Malangam, Turkapora, Pahalpora, and Mangnipora of Bandipora district, senior leader of J&K Kisan Tehreek Ghulam Nabi Malik said that the situation, arisen due to low water levels in streams and lack of rainfall, could well have been managed by timely taken appropriate measures.

“Even the water pumps, which could solve the problem and were allotted a year ago, have not been installed yet. Kundreds of kisans collectively having thousands of hectares of agricultural land are on the verge of losing their livelihood just because of this apathetic approach,”he said.

Malik urged upon the administration to take immediate remedial measures in the area