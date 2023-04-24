Kissan Sampark Abhiyan kick-starts across all districts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Kissan Sampark Abhiyan, a farmer orientation and skill development programme, started today across all the districts of Kashmir.

At the districts’ level, the programme was organized in all panchayats spanning across all blocks with an aim to sensitize farmers about new interventions approved under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and benefits under other centrally sponsored schemes.

Through HADP, participants will have the opportunity to learn about new and innovative farming techniques and technologies that can help them increase their yields and profits.

