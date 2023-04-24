Kissan Sampark Abhiyan kick-starts across all districts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Kissan Sampark Abhiyan, a farmer orientation and skill development programme, started today across all the districts of Kashmir.
At the districts’ level, the programme was organized in all panchayats spanning across all blocks with an aim to sensitize farmers about new interventions approved under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and benefits under other centrally sponsored schemes.
Through HADP, participants will have the opportunity to learn about new and innovative farming techniques and technologies that can help them increase their yields and profits.
At Budgam the Kissan Sampark Abhiyan, a farmer orientation and skill development program, started across all Blocks of the district.
Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan, along with ADDC Budgam, Dr Akramullah Tak presided over the similar program at Panchayat Halqa Aripathan in Beerwah Block.
At Shopian, the Agriculture Production Department Shopian today launched an extension orientation programme 'Kisan Sampark Abhiyan' for the farmers of the district.
The three day orientation programmes were inaugurated by PRI members, including DDC members today in various Panchayats, spanning across all blocks of the district.
The main function was held at Panchayat halqa, Pahnoo where DDC Chairperson, Bilqees Jan inaugurated the orientation programme in presence of DDC Member, Abdul Rashid Lone, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Yar Ali Khan, District Officers of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Bank, Fisheries, NRLM and others.
At Ganderbal, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today visited Panchayat Ghar Theeru where he kick-started the 3 days training program as part of Kissan Sampark Abhiyan under Holistic Agriculture Development programme.
The orientation program was attended by Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, PRIs besides huge gathering of farmers.
Kissan Sampark Abhiyan was today launched in 4 blocks of the district including block Ganderbal, block Lar, block Kangan and block Gund. The Programme shall continue till 30th August during which all panchayat halqas of all blocks shall be covered.
On the occasion, the DC also launched the handbook of Kissan Sampark Abhiyan besides videos on approved projects under the scheme were also screened.
At Anantnag aAs part of Holistic Agriculture Development programme, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom today inaugurated the Kisan sampark Abhiyaan at panchayat Halqa Aukura of Khoveripora block.
Chief Agriculture officer, Aijaz Hussain Dar said that under the said project more than 29 agriculture and related activities will be kept open to farmers and they have to select their field of interest and expertise.
He said that it is the farmer orientation programme and the primary concern is to generate employment. The farmer can avail financial help up to 50 crores, he added.
At Pulwama, the Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department Pulwama, in collaboration with Allied Departments and KVK Malangpora, today organized a daylong awareness cum sensitization programme to carry out Farmers’ Orientation during Kisan Sampark Abhiyan under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).