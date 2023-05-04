Kokernag needs to be promoted: Dr Darakhshan

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today met the tourist photographers and videographers in Kokernag Garden after her political engagements in the area, a press release said.
According to a press note, she took stock of the tourist activities there. Dr Andrabi was briefed about the minimal tourist activity there by the youth associated with the tourist related earnings in and around the garden.
She assessed the damages in the garden by the recent flash floods.
"The garden is not on the priority visitor's list of tourism department and as a result of this very less visitors are seen here, majority of them locals. Tourism Department should expand their visitors tour area priority by promoting this belt also.