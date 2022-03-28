KOTRANKA BLASTS | ‘Prompt response of police after Ist explosion saved lives’

Rajouri: At a time when intelligence agencies and investigators are yet to find any solid clue in investigation of incident of twin explosions that took place at Kotranka town on Saturday evening, the civil society as well as security setup is hailing the prompt response of cops from Kandi police station.
Pertinent to mention here that these twin explosions took place in Kotranka town of Rajouri district on Saturday evening between 8:15 PM to 8:30 PM with use of time controlled devices is being suspected.
It is being ascertained that the first explosion was merely a trap to bring security force personnel on spot and then to inflict casualities through second explosion.
"High level investigation in this incident is going on and some material recovered from the spot by technical teams has been sent for examination but so far there is no big breakthrough and these explosions do resemble with Udhampur type explosion as no splinters are used in exploding devise," said official sources.
They, however, said that civil society, army, police and other intelligence agencies have widely hailed the prompt response shown by cops of police station Kandi during the incident.
"After first explosion a large number of people and security force personnel gathered on the spot but it was at this time that a team of police station Kandi headed by SHO Habib Pathan raised an alarm of area clearance and forced people to vacate entire area besides closing much busy Rajouri Kotranka road," said official sources.
They said that seconds after police team got the area vacated and called a bomb squad for area clearance that second explosion took place.
"It was only because of prompt action by police team that no casualty or injury took place in second explosion," said official sources.
Otherwise, they said, a huge loss could have taken place as the intensity of second explosion was high.