KOTRANKA BLASTS | ‘Prompt response of police after Ist explosion saved lives’

Rajouri: At a time when intelligence agencies and investigators are yet to find any solid clue in investigation of incident of twin explosions that took place at Kotranka town on Saturday evening, the civil society as well as security setup is hailing the prompt response of cops from Kandi police station.

Pertinent to mention here that these twin explosions took place in Kotranka town of Rajouri district on Saturday evening between 8:15 PM to 8:30 PM with use of time controlled devices is being suspected.

It is being ascertained that the first explosion was merely a trap to bring security force personnel on spot and then to inflict casualities through second explosion.