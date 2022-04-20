Kotranka explosion | Injured out of danger now

Rajouri: The husband wife duo who sustained injuries in an explosion at Kotranka Jaglanoo in Rajouri are under treatment in Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri and are now out of danger.
Vinod Kumar and his wife Kranti Devi sustained multiple splinter injuries in an explosion that took place on Tuesday evening outside their slum in Jaglanoo village area of Kotranka.
The injured were taken to sub district hospital Kandi soon after the explosion that took place at around 9 PM on Tuesday after which they were referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Anees Altaf Nabi said that both the injured were admitted in hospital and are under treatment. " Both are under treatment in hospital and are out of danger," said Dr Anees.