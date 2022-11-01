KPDCL seeks cooperation from consumers to avoid DTOs, distress curtailments

Srinagar: Following upgradation work going on in JKPTCL, the sister corporation of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), the MD, KPDCL, M Yasin Choudhary has requested consumers to use the load judiciously as per their agreement and avoid using crude boilers and other unauthorised electric appliances, which in turn lead to more Distribution Transformer Outages (DTOs) and distress curtailments.

As per an official statement issued here it has been informed that some upgradation works are going on in JKPTCL which has decreased the availability of power of the network.

The augmentation of conductors on 132 KV Mirbazar-Wanpoh line and on 220 KV Wagoora-Zainakote has led to a deficit of around 130 MWs, which has led to further load shedding.

The upgradation works are being taken in the larger interest of the public and the power scenario will improve once the upgradation of the electric infrastructure is completed in the next 10 to 15 days.