KPPA pays tributes to Mushtaq Ali, Shafat Siddiqui on their death anniversaries

Srinagar: Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) paid glowing tributes to senior photojournalists Mushtaq Ali on his 28th death anniversary and Shafaat Siddiqui on his 9th death anniversary.

In a statement issued here, KPPA paid tributes to Mushtaq Ali who was killed in a parcel bomb explosion on September 10, 1995, at Press Colony in Srinagar.

The statement said that KPPA also paid tributes to Shafat who drowned during the floods that swept Kashmir on September 7, 2014.

The KPPA statement said that KPPA also recalled the services of both the photojournalists to the profession of journalism in Kashmir and remembered them on their death anniversaries.