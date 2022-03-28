Kreeri residents hold protest | Demand uninterrupted drinking water supply

Baramulla: The residents of Mir Mohalla in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district staged protest against the Jal Shakti Department on Monday. The protesters were demanding uninterrupted drinking water supply to the area.
The protesters blocked the main road for several hours with the result traffic movement remained suspended for several hours.
The protesters while demanding adequate drinking water supply said that the entire area of MirMmohalla comprises of around 500 households.
They said people from adjacent localities areas enjoying sufficient supply of drinking water, however, it is the Mir Mohalla only, residents of which are being subjected to the harsh “punishment” by depriving them water supply.
Raising slogans against the Jal Shakti department authorities, the protesters alleged that the residents of Mohalla Mir Sahib in Kreeri are facing shortage of tap water since last several years.
They said despite meeting the top officials of department of Jal Shakti as well as Baramulla district administration, their issues never get resolved.
“We are receiving drinking water after three days that too for just two hours,” said Farooq Ahmad, a protester. “The authorities failure to address our long pending issue has forced us to block the road, “ he added.
While describing their plight, the protesters who included men and woman said that in the absence of uninterrupted tap water supply, the local residents are forced to fetch water from nearby streams which are polluted.
“As locals here are forced to fetch drinking water from polluted streams, there are chances of spread of waterborne diseases,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a local resident.
The protesters urged the Baramulla district administration to look into their matter seriously otherwise locals here will be forced to stage series of protests.