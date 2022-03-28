Kreeri residents hold protest | Demand uninterrupted drinking water supply

The protesters while demanding adequate drinking water supply said that the entire area of MirMmohalla comprises of around 500 households.

They said people from adjacent localities areas enjoying sufficient supply of drinking water, however, it is the Mir Mohalla only, residents of which are being subjected to the harsh “punishment” by depriving them water supply.

Raising slogans against the Jal Shakti department authorities, the protesters alleged that the residents of Mohalla Mir Sahib in Kreeri are facing shortage of tap water since last several years.

They said despite meeting the top officials of department of Jal Shakti as well as Baramulla district administration, their issues never get resolved.