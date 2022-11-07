Kashmir

KTA concerned over erratic power supply in Kashmir

Representational picture
Representational pictureGK File Photo
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: The Kashmir Traders Alliance (KTA) expressed  concern over Erratic power supply in Kashmir.

Aijaz Shahdhar, the president of KTA, said in a statement that "life in the Kashmir valley has further degraded" due to the exceedingly bad power supply.

While low voltage sometimes plays hide and seek, the electricity is off most of the day, according to Shahdhar.

He said the low power supply is undermining efforts by the business community, especially merchants, to continue operations.

"The only absurd argument we hear is that there is a greater demand for power than there is supply, so why cannot they increase supply," he questioned.

He urged the administration to enhance power supplies as needed.

