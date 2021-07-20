KTA extends greetings to all muslims on Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: President Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) Aijaz Shahdhar greeted Muslim ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha and appealed people to observe the festival with austerity while following WHO guidelines.

