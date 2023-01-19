KU condoles demise of ex-HOD Arabic Prof Abdul Ghani al-Azhari

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and other officers of the University on Thursday condoled the demise of Prof. Abdul Ghani al-Azhari, renowned scholar and former Head of the varsity's Department of Arabic.

In a condolence message, Prof Nilofer expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and conveyed her condolences on behalf of the teaching, non-teaching and student fraternity of the University.

Officiating VC, Prof Nazir Ahmad also condoled the sad demise of Prof al-Azhari and prayed for peace to the departed soul.