KU holds condolence meet

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Thursday held a condolence meeting, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan in chair, to mourn the demise of Er Mufti Burhan Shah, former Executive Engineer of the University.

In her condolence message, the Vice-Chancellor expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

She said the University’s teaching and non-teaching fraternity stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of grief.

The VC also recalled the vast contributions of Er Mufti Burhan Shah in the development of infrastructure at the University’s main and satellite campuses, besides the Institute of Technology Zakura Campus and Mirza Bagh Residential Complex.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and Prof Zafar A Reshi also spoke on the occasion and recalled various developmental works undertaken in the University under the supervision of Er Burhan Shah.