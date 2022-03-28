KU holds drug de-addiction programme in Pulwama College

Srinagar: Kashmir University's outreach programme on drug de-addiction reached Pulwama Degree College on Monday.
The day-long programme was organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), in collaboration with Government College for Women Pulwama, as part of DSW's outreach module to involve the student community in the fight against drug abuse by raising awareness at the college level.
Apart from women students, the programme was attended by faculty members of the college.
Invited speakers included Dr Aijaz Suhaff, Psychiatrist SKIMS Medical College Bemina and Dr Aijaz Ahmad from Department of Social Work who conducted interactive sessions with the students on the significance of drug de-addiction programmes and the need to raise awareness on drug abuse at the community-level.
Prof Shafiq, senior faculty at the college presented the welcome address and thanked the University for conducting such important outreach programmes in colleges.
Zahid Jeelani Wani, Junior Coordinator gave a detailed introductory speech and presented the index statistics of drug addiction in Kashmir.