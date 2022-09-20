KU signs MoU with JKST&IC for promoting innovations in science and technology field

Underlining the importance of working in a collaborative manner in the area of scientific research, Prof Nilofer expressed confidence that the University shall emerge as a pivotal institution undertaking multidisciplinary research in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020.

In his special address, Saurabh Bhagat highlighted the University’s tie-up with JKST&IC which has granted at least 14 research projects to the varsity. He said the JKST&IC will further collaborate with the University which has been an active partner in promoting science and technology in the UT of J&K.

On the occasion, the Kashmir University and JKST&IC also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on promotion of research and activities in areas of science, technology and innovations.

Dean School of Biological Sciences Prof Zafar A Reshi called for “revolutionising” the practical component of science education in a collaborative manner for optimal use of scientific equipment and resources. He also urged faculty to encourage critical-thinking and problem-solving among students to enable them to become innovators.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir highlighted the University’s achievements in the area of research and infrastructure development.

Head Department of Bioresources and Organising Secretary of the programme, Dr Manzoor A Mir deliberated upon the importance of collaboration in research and mentioned recent advancements in molecular biology, from precision medicine to genome editing. He also thanked JKST&IC for sponsoring the event and signing the MOU with University of Kashmir.

Keynote speaker Prof Javed Agrewala from IIT Ropar and Principal GDC Eidgah Prof M Yaqoob Baba also shared the dais.