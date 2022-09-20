KU signs MoU with JKST&IC for promoting innovations in science and technology field

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir (KU) signed a MoU with the J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC) to promote innovations in science and technology.
A week-long training programme on ‘Hands-On Basic Molecular Biology Techniques’ started at the University of Kashmir on Tuesday which was organised jointly by the varsity’s Department of Bioresources and HKM Government Degree College, Idgah. It is sponsored by J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC), Government of Jammu and Kashmir, under the banner of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the inaugural session, while Saurabh Bhagat, Administrative Secretary, JKST&IC, was the chief guest.
In her presidential remarks, Prof Nilofer complimented the Department of Bioresources for collaborating with GDC Eidgah to hold the current programme.
Underlining the importance of working in a collaborative manner in the area of scientific research, Prof Nilofer expressed confidence that the University shall emerge as a pivotal institution undertaking multidisciplinary research in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy-2020.
In his special address, Saurabh Bhagat highlighted the University’s tie-up with JKST&IC which has granted at least 14 research projects to the varsity. He said the JKST&IC will further collaborate with the University which has been an active partner in promoting science and technology in the UT of J&K.
On the occasion, the Kashmir University and JKST&IC also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on promotion of research and activities in areas of science, technology and innovations.
Dean School of Biological Sciences Prof Zafar A Reshi called for “revolutionising” the practical component of science education in a collaborative manner for optimal use of scientific equipment and resources. He also urged faculty to encourage critical-thinking and problem-solving among students to enable them to become innovators.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir highlighted the University’s achievements in the area of research and infrastructure development.
Head Department of Bioresources and Organising Secretary of the programme, Dr Manzoor A Mir deliberated upon the importance of collaboration in research and mentioned recent advancements in molecular biology, from precision medicine to genome editing. He also thanked JKST&IC for sponsoring the event and signing the MOU with University of Kashmir.
Keynote speaker Prof Javed Agrewala from IIT Ropar and Principal GDC Eidgah Prof M Yaqoob Baba also shared the dais.