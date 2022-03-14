KU to penalise PG selectees after ‘botched-up’ admission process

Srinagar: The authorities at the University of Kashmir on Monday sought information from heads of departments and directors of satellite campuses regarding the number of students admitted in the academic session 2021 who were short of mandatory 24 credits at the UG level.
The development comes months after students were admitted to various postgraduate programmes in the Varsity.
The move comes days after this newspaper reported how the university authorities had admitted several candidates to PG programmes in a “botched-up” admission process despite not having the requisite 24 credits in the Core Courses or in the Generic Elective (in case of honours) as an eligibility requirement for P.G admission.
According to a notification issued by Joint Registrar Academic, a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir, all HoDs have been asked to submit the details within two days and treat the matter as “most urgent.”
The move has angered the PG selectees, who had less credits but had otherwise qualified the PG entrance examination, saying the varsity is penalising them after completion of one full semester.
“The University is trying to shift blame on the students for its own failures. Why were our online admission forms accepted by the IT software if we had less credits? Now that we have paid our fee and are nearing completion of one full semester in class, we are being penalised by the university authorities who should have kept its IT admission platform completely ready in all respects for redit system or deferred the admission under credit system by one year,” said a group of aggrieved selectees.
A top official said the varsity’s Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad on Monday afternoon chaired a meeting of the Admission Advisory Committee wherein it was decided that admissions of students having less than 24 credits shall be cancelled after the details are furnished by the HODs.
“Some members in the meeting objected to cancellation of such admissions at this juncture to save the career of students who have invested emotionally, financially, physically and academically in the admissions,” the official said.
He said the process to check credits, eligibility of students should have taken place much before the admissions were made and students were allowed to sit in the entrance in the first place.
“The students have attended classes for one full semester. Doing it this time is making a mockery of the whole admission process which has already been botched up,” said a university teacher, who wished anonymity.
The aggrieved students said to shift blame on students for the fault of the university's technological failure was unfair and illogical.
When contacted, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir, Director, Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations, which was mandated with ensuring a fool-proof admission process, refused to comment on the issue.
“Registrar was in the meeting which was chaired by the VC. You can talk to him,” he told Greater Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the aggrieved students have sought Chancellor’s intervention to save their career from being spoiled.
“We can knock the PM's door and Court if our admission is not upheld by the university,” the aggrieved students said.