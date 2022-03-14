KU to penalise PG selectees after ‘botched-up’ admission process

Srinagar: The authorities at the University of Kashmir on Monday sought information from heads of departments and directors of satellite campuses regarding the number of students admitted in the academic session 2021 who were short of mandatory 24 credits at the UG level.

The development comes months after students were admitted to various postgraduate programmes in the Varsity.

The move comes days after this newspaper reported how the university authorities had admitted several candidates to PG programmes in a “botched-up” admission process despite not having the requisite 24 credits in the Core Courses or in the Generic Elective (in case of honours) as an eligibility requirement for P.G admission.