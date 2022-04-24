KU VC appointment in final stage | Search Committee submits 3 names to Chancellor

Srinagar: The Search Committee constituted to find the new Vice-Chancellor for the University of Kashmir (KU) has finished its task and recommended the final panel of three names to the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha.

A top official told Greater Kashmir that the Search Committee headed by Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Indian Association of Universities (AIU) met in New Delhi on April 20-21 to interact with 21 shortlisted candidates from amongst 119 eligible applicants for the coveted position.

Based on the performance of candidates in the interaction, the Search Committee submitted the panel of three names to the LG, who is the Chancellor of J&K Universities, on Friday to pick the final candidate, he said.