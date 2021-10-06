KU VC releases book authored by ex-IAS officer

Srinagar: Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad on Wednesday released a book authored by former IAS officer Dr G R Ghani.

The book tilted "J&K Economy: Strength and Opportunities" offers insight into the UT's current economic scenario as well as its future prospects vis-a-vis key economic areas. Addressing academics and students on the occasion, Prof Talat said Dr Ghani's book should serve as a great source of information for students of economics as well as young entrepreneurs to evaluate and assess areas where there is a potential for talented youth of the UT to excel.

"J&K youth are extremely talented. The UT has a great potential in areas like horticulture, handicrafts, fisheries and others. All we need is a collaborative effort to help tap the potential in these areas to facilitate our youth to excel," Prof Talat said, congratulating the author for highlighting various critical issues and challenges facing the economy.