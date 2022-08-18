Kuldeep Raj Gupta passes away

Rajouri: Senior political leader leader Kuldeep Raj Gupta passed away.

Gupta, a resident of Rajouri main town, was associated with BJP for last five decades. He reportedly suffered some internal injuries few days ago and was undergoing treatment in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri. Later, he was referred to GMC Jammu where he was under treatment from last three days and breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

Body of Kuldeep Raj Gupta was brought in Rajouri town where floral tributes were paid to him and people from all walks of life cutting party lines visited his residence to offer tributes.