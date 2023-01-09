Kulgam Admin seeks strict implementation of tobacco control law

Kulgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of District Level Coordination Committee for National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) and reviewed measures for implementation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) -2003 in the district.
Addressing the meeting, the DC directed the concerned officers to ensure strict implementation of the provisions of COTPA-2003 across the district. Besides, he stressed to organise awareness programmes in schools and colleges.
The DC directed the officers to intensify the drive for imposition of fine on the offenders in and around the hospitals, educational institutions, Govt offices, public transport adding that this shall give a strong message to the offenders to refrain from such activity.
During the meeting, Nodal Officer for enforcement of the COTPA in the district was directed to ensure imposition of challans on the offenders who smoke in public places.
He was also directed to submit a monthly report regarding the number of challans made, fine recovered and other controlling measures.
To ensure tobacco free schools, college principals, Chief Education Officer and Zonal Education Officers were directed to ensure that no sale of tobacco products/cigarettes is made within 100 yards of college and school premises in the district.
Earlier, Dr. Mir Mushtaq State Nodal Officer tobacco control program at Directorate Health services Kashmir gave a detailed presentation about COTPA-2003 and overview of National Tobacco Control programme.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Rather; Additional Deputy Commissioner Viqar Ahmed Giri; SDM Bashir Ul Hassan; DSWO, Principals of GDCs,CMO BMOs, besides officials from State Tobacco Control Cell DHSK and other concerned attended the meeting.