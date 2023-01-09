Kulgam Admin seeks strict implementation of tobacco control law

Kulgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of District Level Coordination Committee for National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) and reviewed measures for implementation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) -2003 in the district.

Addressing the meeting, the DC directed the concerned officers to ensure strict implementation of the provisions of COTPA-2003 across the district. Besides, he stressed to organise awareness programmes in schools and colleges.

The DC directed the officers to intensify the drive for imposition of fine on the offenders in and around the hospitals, educational institutions, Govt offices, public transport adding that this shall give a strong message to the offenders to refrain from such activity.