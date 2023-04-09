Kulgam boy designs low-cost egg incubator

Srinagar: All of 10, young Momin Ishaq has come up with a piece of innovation that could potentially make the poultry business cheaper in the foreseeable future.

A resident of Munad Guffan village in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir, Momin has designed a low-cost egg incubator after a sincere and dedicated effort over two years. Currently studying in the second grade of a government high school in Munad, the 10-year-old has come up with an egg incubator, which is both economical and efficient.

His innovation aims to support the local poultry business and small-scale farmers by providing a regulated environment for hatching eggs.

Momin’s interest in creating an incubator was sparked by his fascination with the abundance of coloured chicks in the market.

He had been rearing Desi chickens, but they were not hatching eggs. He then set out to develop a low-cost egg incubator that took approximately two years to complete.