Kulgam court cancels juvenile’s bail in murder case

“The JJ Board did not take any step to know of the physical and mental faculties of the delinquent child in compliance to Section 15 of the Act, which as per the information of this court has not been done so far even for the purpose of shifting of trial, which ought to have been done within three months from the date of first production of any such child before the board,” the court said. “It sufficiently speaks of the working of the board and its casual attitude adopted while granting bail to the respondents in a heinous offence.”

The court observed that neither the exceptions as put in Section 12 of the act for denial of bail to the juvenile had been properly appreciated by the board nor the requirements of Section 15 had been complied with.

“The net result is that the order impugned does not sustain on both counts on the touchstone of mandate of Section 12 and 15 of the JJ Act, 2015. Accordingly, it is set aside. The bail bonds furnished by the father of the respondent (juvenile) are hereby cancelled and he is directed to produce the respondent before the board on 13 September 2021,” the court said.