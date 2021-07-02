Kulgam court rejects bail plea of man accused of ‘hate campaign against Covid-19 vaccination’

Srinagar:Kulgam Court Friday rejected the bail application of a man accused of running ‘hate campaign against Covid-19 vaccination drive’.

After hearing the public prosecutor Aijaz Ahmad Najar and defence counsel, the Court of Principal Sessions Judge TahirKhurshidRaina said that as per the experts, there was every likelihood of third wave which could be more fatal compared to the second wave of virus.

“And to avoid its fatal impact the only remedy available and suggested by the experts is to get more and more people vaccinated,” the court said.