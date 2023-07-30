KULGAM DIARY

80 houses in Kulgam village reeling under darkness

Around 80 houses in Astan Mohalla in Such village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district have been reeling under darkness for the past two weeks.

Locals said the 100 Kv transformers catering to the area developed a snag and were yet to be repaired.

“We have to use candles to light our homes,” said Ghulam Muhammad, a local.

He said that the studies of their children had suffered immensely.

“We appeal to the authorities to rectify the fault in the transformer at the earliest,” he said.