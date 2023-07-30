KULGAM DIARY

80 houses in Kulgam village reeling under darkness
Around 80 houses in Astan Mohalla in Such village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district have been reeling under darkness for the past two weeks.
Locals said the 100 Kv transformers catering to the area developed a snag and were yet to be repaired.
“We have to use candles to light our homes,” said Ghulam Muhammad, a local.
He said that the studies of their children had suffered immensely.
“We appeal to the authorities to rectify the fault in the transformer at the earliest,” he said.
Patients, attendants suffer as DH Kulgam without shelter sheds
The patients and attendants are suffering in absence of shelter sheds in District Hospital Kulgam.
Locals complained that they had to stand in long queues to fetch OPD tickets amid scorching heat and even during heavy rains
“The shelter sheds would have prevented us from scorching sunlight as well as rain but there is none outside OPD counters,” said Tariq Ahmed, a local.
He said that they had time and again appealed to the hospital authorities to erect the shelter sheds for patients and attendants but to no avail.
DH Pora village residents forced to walk 2 km in absence of road
The villagers in Checki Samad Rather village in D H Pora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district have to walk 2 km to reach the main road.
Locals said that the work on the road in Checki was left midway by the PMGSY authorities in the year 2009.
“Only the earth cutting of the road was done and then it was left unattended,” said Muhammad Shafi, a villager.
He said that they were forced to take patients to hospitals on cots up to the main road.
“The situation gets difficult in winters,” Shafi said.
He appealed to the authorities to take up the work on the road at the earliest.