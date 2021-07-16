Kulgam gets Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre

Kulgam: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judge and Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey along with Justice Sanjay Dhar, Administrative Judge District Kulgam today visited Kulgam where they jointly inaugurated Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC).

It was revealed that the ADR Complex has been constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 95 lakh by the R&B Department.

Justice Magrey and Justice Dhar on the occasion inspected various sections of ADR centre and interacted with Mediators, Panel Lawyers and PLVs here.

Mediators highlighted their grievances and on spot instructions were given for redressal of the same.

Instructions were given for development of infrastructure of the Judiciary.