Kulgam gets Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre

Kulgam: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judge and Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey along with Justice Sanjay Dhar, Administrative Judge District Kulgam today visited Kulgam where they jointly inaugurated Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC).
It was revealed that the ADR Complex has been constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 95 lakh by the R&B Department.
Justice Magrey and Justice Dhar on the occasion inspected various sections of ADR centre and interacted with Mediators, Panel Lawyers and PLVs here.
Mediators highlighted their grievances and on spot instructions were given for redressal of the same.
Instructions were given for development of infrastructure of the Judiciary.
Present on the were occasion Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority M K Sharma, Chairman District Legal Services Authority Kulgam Tahir Khurshid Raina, Presiding Officer Fast Track Court Kulgam, District Development Commissioner Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat, Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam, Gurinder paul Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate Kulgam,
Registrar CPC eCourts, Chief Judicial Magistrate Kulgam, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Kulgam and Joint Registrar High Court and Munsiff Kulgam were also present at the event.
Later, Justice Magrey inspected the new upcoming Court complex at Kulgam and took stock of the pace and progress of the works on the complex.
He directed the concerned executing agency to scale up the pace of work to complete the structure within the stipulated time frame.