KULGAM OPERATION ENTERS 3RD DAY | Searches, aerial surveillance intensified: Officials

Srinagar: For the third consecutive day on Sunday, the Halan Kulgam operation continued with intensified searches and surveillance to locate the hiding terrorists.

The encounter started on Friday evening based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Halan forest area.

This was a joint operation conducted by the Police and Army.

“The operation continues and searches by the joint parties have been intensified,” a senior Police officer posted in south Kashmir said.

He said that the forests of the area were dense and combing operations were being carried out cautiously.

“We have also intensified aerial surveillance in the area and dog squads to locate hiding terrorists have also been pressed into service,” the officer said.

On Friday, as the troops zeroed in on the terrorists, they came under heavy firing. Three Army soldiers were killed in the encounter.

The Army had informed about the killing of soldiers in the line of duty in the Halan encounter last night.