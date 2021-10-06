Kulgam teen killed in truck-dumper collision in Harayana

Srinagar: A 19-year old from south Kashmir’s Kulgam was killed after a truck he was on board collided with a dumper in Haryana’s Panipat district. Identified as Mohsin Irshad Bhat son of Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Reenipora Kulgam, the youth as per a family member was fatally injured when a truck bearing registration number JK18A 2310 he was travelling in was reportedly hit by a dumper on Wednssday evening. “We were informed that he succumbed after some time”, the family member told GNS. “We are on way to ferry back the mortal remains”, he further said.