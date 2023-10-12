Kulgam youth makes it to Apple Hall of Fame

Kulgam: In the sleepy Zangalpora hamlet, 4 km from south Kashmir's Kulgam town, 21-year-old Muneeb Amin Bhat is a go-to man for those experiencing an issue with their laptops or smartphones.

Bhat's penchant for digital devices has recently made him register his name in the Apple 'Hall of Fame' for pointing out vulnerabilities in the Apple system.

"The vulnerability will lead to data leak from iCloud,” Bhat said.

Apple Inc. is known for its efficiency and uncompromised security.

The company produces first-rate iPhones, iPads, and Macintosh computers.

“I reported the vulnerability to the company and they acknowledged and fixed it,” Bhat said.

Apart from Apple, Bhat has discovered vulnerabilities in many other domains including Oracle, Acronis, SimScale, and others.

Bhat is pursuing a Bachelor in Computer Applications (BCA) course from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) after he left an engineering course halfway through.