Kupwara admin orders relieving teaching staff, ZRPs from offices

The order read: “In view of the clear-cut directions from the government from time to time, you are once again asked to relieve all the teaching staff from your respective offices immediately without any further delay”. “The action taken report along with the details of the relieved teaching staff from offices other than schools should reach this office by Monday (September 27),” the order stated.

The order said as per the “ground report several teachers were still working in the offices of CEO, DIET, Deputy CEO and ZEO offices and the “trend has discouraged the dedicated teachers working in schools,” it said.

It may be mentioned that over the years, several circular instructions were issued to the CEOs, ZEOs to relieve all the teachers from their offices. However, there was no implementation of the orders issued by the directorate. The DC has warned that any failure in relieving the teachers from offices will result in withholding the salary of the delinquent officers. “Any laxity on your part shall be viewed seriously,” the order reads.

Notably, the teachers deputed as ZRPs and CRPs in offices are supposed to visit the schools and provide academic assistance to teachers in holding community classes or routine classes wherever required.