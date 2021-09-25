Kupwara admin orders relieving teaching staff, ZRPs from offices

Srinagar: The Kupwara administration on Saturday issued an order asking to relieve all the teaching staff and Zonal Resource Persons (ZRPs) from the offices in the district.
An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara said the deputation of teachers in offices of CEO, DIET, Deputy CEO and ZEO has affected the curriculum in schools.
“The issue has been also highlighted in the media besides the Director School Education has already circulated instructions regarding detachment of all teaching staff including lecturers, masters and teachers from the offices other than schools,” the order said.
The order read: “In view of the clear-cut directions from the government from time to time, you are once again asked to relieve all the teaching staff from your respective offices immediately without any further delay”. “The action taken report along with the details of the relieved teaching staff from offices other than schools should reach this office by Monday (September 27),” the order stated.
The order said as per the “ground report several teachers were still working in the offices of CEO, DIET, Deputy CEO and ZEO offices and the “trend has discouraged the dedicated teachers working in schools,” it said.
It may be mentioned that over the years, several circular instructions were issued to the CEOs, ZEOs to relieve all the teachers from their offices. However, there was no implementation of the orders issued by the directorate. The DC has warned that any failure in relieving the teachers from offices will result in withholding the salary of the delinquent officers. “Any laxity on your part shall be viewed seriously,” the order reads.
Notably, the teachers deputed as ZRPs and CRPs in offices are supposed to visit the schools and provide academic assistance to teachers in holding community classes or routine classes wherever required.
“Unfortunately, they use their influence and get some non-teaching assignments and continue their stay for years in offices,” an official said. He said the CRPs and ZRPs are deputed only for two years and have to be replaced by other teachers after their term completes. “But the replacement has not been done in Kupwara district for years now,” the official said. Chief Education Office, Kupwara Abdul Hamid Fani when contacted said the order will be implemented by the department in letter and spirit.