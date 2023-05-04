Kupwara Admin ropes in religious leaders for war against drugs

Kupwara: The District administration of Kupwara has roped in different religious leaders, Ulemas of Masjids, and other religious institutions of Kupwara district to spread awareness at grass root level about the negative impact of drug abuse in the society.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray a conference of Ulemas and Imams (religious leaders) was held today at the conference Hall of DC Office Complex Kupwara.

The well- attended conference was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kupwara, Gh. Nabi Bhat.

While addressing the conference ADC Kupwara appealed to religious leaders, ulemas, and Imams to use their voluntary services for spreading awareness about drug abuse and its consequences in society.