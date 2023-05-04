Kupwara Admin ropes in religious leaders for war against drugs

Kupwara: The District administration of Kupwara has roped in different religious leaders, Ulemas of Masjids, and other religious institutions of Kupwara district to spread awareness at grass root level about the negative impact of drug abuse in the society.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray a conference of Ulemas and Imams (religious leaders) was held today at the conference Hall of DC Office Complex Kupwara.
The well- attended conference was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kupwara, Gh. Nabi Bhat.
While addressing the conference ADC Kupwara appealed to religious leaders, ulemas, and Imams to use their voluntary services for spreading awareness about drug abuse and its consequences in society.
ADC appealed to Molvis to aware people to eradicate the drug menace and deliver the sermons, particularly on Fridays, and after every prayer so that awareness about the negative effects of drug abuse, and drug trafficking menace is generated and spread at the ground level and drug addict patients are properly identified, treated and rehabilitated.
ADC Kupwara said that the district administration is focusing on a multi-pronged strategy to combat the menace of drug abuse in Kupwara district. Police have launched a massive crackdown on drug peddlers, and drug traffickers to break the supply chain of drugs, and District administration is counselling, treating, and rehabilitating the drug abuse victims.
Irfan Bahadur , Assistant Commissioner Revenue(ACR)Kupwara on the occasion said that religious leaders can play pivotal roles in sensitizing the people about the disastrous effects of substance abuse.
“Drug-Free-Kupwara is a challenge in which every individual has to play his or her vital role. The District Administration also encourages religious and social leaders to work in this direction.”
Raising concerns about the alarming situation of substance abuse, ACR Kupwara said that Kashmir Valley is slowly becoming India’s drug hub. A recent study has revealed that J&K is currently at the number two position among the top drug-abuser states and UTs in the country.Several Ulemas and Imams also expressed their concern over the rising drug abuse and its consequences. They reaffirmed that they will play their role in disseminating awareness to people about negative impacts from the podiums of Masjids and other religious places so that youth are safeguarded from dangerous exposure to different kinds of drug abuse.
While welcoming the District Administration’s efforts to invite them for this noble cause, different religious leaders said that they are ready to help the District Administration to eradicate this menace and make the Kupwara drug addiction and drug trafficking free.